Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $140.85, but opened at $137.23. Kimberly-Clark shares last traded at $137.32, with a volume of 501,152 shares.

Specifically, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

