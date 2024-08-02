Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Kinetik alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNTK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.