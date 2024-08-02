Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 26th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Klabin Stock Performance
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12.
Klabin Company Profile
