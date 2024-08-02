Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 26th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

