Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGS. Raymond James increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

