Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

KSS stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kohl’s by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

