Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.13

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.13 and traded as low as $26.34. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 95,968 shares trading hands.

Komatsu Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

