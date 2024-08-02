Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KHC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.