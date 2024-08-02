Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

