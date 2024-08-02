Kristen M. Oelschlager Sells 2,793 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.