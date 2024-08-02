KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Up 1.9%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

KRM22 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.98. The firm has a market cap of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84.

About KRM22

(Get Free Report)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.