Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.35

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and traded as high as $62.83. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 3,434 shares changing hands.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

