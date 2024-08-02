Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,355 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

