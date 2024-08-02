Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Oncology

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 34.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.19 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.