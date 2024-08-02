Kyle David Henderson Buys 1,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) EVP Kyle David Henderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $10,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $31,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWB opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

