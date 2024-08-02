L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $260.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.60. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

