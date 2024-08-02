La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 81,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,477,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

La Rosa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

