Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $950.00. The stock had previously closed at $921.24, but opened at $854.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $879.84, with a volume of 287,244 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.85.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

