Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $121.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

