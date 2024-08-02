Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.