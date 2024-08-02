Lassonde Industries (LAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.77 per share for the quarter.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

