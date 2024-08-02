Lassonde Industries (LAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.77 per share for the quarter.
Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.