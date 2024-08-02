Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

