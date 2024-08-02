Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.67

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.67 and traded as high as C$26.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$25.98, with a volume of 259,356 shares changing hands.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

