Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,297 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

