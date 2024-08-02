Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,574 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 88.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,128,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 530,325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 490,837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 351,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

