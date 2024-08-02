Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,431,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,956 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $200,043,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 151,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 13,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.