Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

