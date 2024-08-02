Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 122.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

SKY stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.