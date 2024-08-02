Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 18.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 7.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

