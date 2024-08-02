Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMB opened at $59.55 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $665.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

