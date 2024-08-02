Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

