Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DLR opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

