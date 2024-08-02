Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADMA opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

