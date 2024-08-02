Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 9,906.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,818 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 126.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 868,138 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

