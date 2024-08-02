Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $108.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

