Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

