Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $9,247,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

