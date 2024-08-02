Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 3,282.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Price Performance

ESEA stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

