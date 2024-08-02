Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CUBI opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.