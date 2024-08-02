Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRAI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

