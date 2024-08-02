Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $153.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

