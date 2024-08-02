Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

