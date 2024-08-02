Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $510,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

