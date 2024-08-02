Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

