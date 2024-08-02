Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 191,998 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,108,142 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

