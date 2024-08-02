Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLBT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.