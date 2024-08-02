Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 213,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SM Energy stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

