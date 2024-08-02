Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.01 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

