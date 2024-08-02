Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

SLV opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

