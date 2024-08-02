Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,363 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5,784.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

