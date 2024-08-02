Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,933. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TILE

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.